George H. Springer, 92, of Rector passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022.
He was born March 10, 1930, in Rector, a son of the late Henry and Anna (Shadron) Springer.
George was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Prior to retiring in 1990, he was an inspector for Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Cheswick for 30 years. He was a member of Rector United Methodist Church. Some of George’s favorite pastimes included bicycling, growing tomatoes, coin and stamp collecting, and painting.
George moved to Life’s Promise Personal Care Home in 2020, where he received great care.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Doris M. (Ling), and his brother, Lewis.
George is survived by his children, Tim (Leslie) and Diane Myers (Russell), and grandchildren, Emily and Carli.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rector United Methodist Church, Rector, PA 15677.
