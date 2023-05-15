George H. Shean, 80, of Derry died Thursday, May 11, 2023.
He was born May 1, 1943, in Harrisburg, a son of the late George M. and Geneva (Haase) Shean.
George was Catholic by faith, a 1961 graduate of Derry Area Senior High School and had been a 24-year career U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a very patriotic man who always had a smile on his face and held lifetime memberships to the VFW, the American Legion and the FOE.
Family was most important to him, always enjoying being outside with grandchildren, family and friends.
His trips to Beaver-Del were some of his favorite memories along with his beloved dog, Maddie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Shean, and a sister-in-law, Diane Shean.
George is survived by his son, Michael W. Shean (Cathy) of Hunker; his daughter (with whom he had been living), Michele “Shelley” Thomas of Mount Pleasant; three sisters, Janine Elliott (James) of Derry, Marie Thessen of College Park, Maryland, and Patty Fallecker (Jim) of Hillside; two brothers, Stephen Shean of Lorton, Virginia, and Robin Shean (Elyce) of Starlight, Wayne County; a sister-in-law, Patsy Shean of Baggaley, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will present a service 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by his funeral service.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
