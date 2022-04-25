George Gregory Hollick, 74, of New Alexandria passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born April 23, 1947, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Paul G. and Elizabeth I. (Felgar) Hollick.
George was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. He was a co-founder of Master-Lee Energy Services and enjoyed traveling and working with professionals in his field from all over. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Vietnam War. He earned his associate degree in applied science in nuclear service technology from Westmoreland County Community College. George enjoyed taking care of his horses, hunting and employed his carpentry skills to help put finishing touches on his log home.
George is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Pishko Hollick of New Alexandria; son, Lucas G. Hollick and his wife, Belinda, of Greensburg; daughter, Bridget E. Struble and her husband, Christopher, of McCandless; two brothers, Vaughn P. Hollick of Somerset and Clifford F. Hollick and his wife, Judy, of New Bethlehem; sister, C. Paulette Martin of Latrobe; a loving grandfather to Serenity and Anastasia, and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A Parastas service will be held 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
A Panachida service will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church with the Rev. Ignatius Kury as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, where military service will be accorded by the Blairsville Military Service Group.
To honor George’s memory, his family suggests considering signing up as an organ donor to make a difference in the lives of those in need.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4827 Route 982, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.