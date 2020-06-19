George Fedornak, 87, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Sept. 11, 1932, in New Alexandria, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary (Pavlik) Fedornak.
George was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco. George was a Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, and he enjoyed golfing and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Michael, John, Nicholas, Stephen, Peter, James and Charles Fedornak, and five sisters, Mary Fedornak, Martha Fedornak, Ann Sheffler, Helen Steplovich and Stella Fedornak.
George is survived by his wife, Louise (Halula) Fedornak, of Latrobe; one son, David A. Fedornak of Latrobe; one daughter, Deborah A. Fedornak of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Paul Fedornak and his wife, Bernie, of Blairsville and Andrew Fedornak of England, and three sisters, Catherine Barrett of Maryland, Dorothy Brody and her husband, Nicholas, of Greensburg and Margaret Moody of Maryland.
At George’s request, there will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at noon Monday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented