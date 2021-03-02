George F. Smith Jr., 75, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, peacefully at Oak Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation, Greensburg.
Born Nov. 30, 1945, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late George F. Smith Sr. and Jeanne T. (Hantz) Smith; he was also preceded in death by a dear aunt, Krystyna E. Soltys, and a family friend, Ed Nolan.
Prior to his retirement, George was a loyal employee at Latrobe Hospital in the food and nutrition department for 39 years. He was a parishioner of St. Vincent Basilica. George was a blessing to his family and will be sadly missed.
George is survived by his sister, Janice A. Golden and her husband, Frank J.; his devoted nephew and godson, Frank D. Golden; a goddaughter, Linda (Brulinski) David; a family friend, Diane Nolan, and several cousins.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
