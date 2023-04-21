George Edwin “Ed” Queer, 72, of Ridgway, formerly of Unity Township, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Hempfield Manor Nursing Center.
George Edwin “Ed” Queer, 72, of Ridgway, formerly of Unity Township, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Hempfield Manor Nursing Center.
He was born June 5, 1950, in Ligonier, a son of the late Raymond E. and Lola (Wallace) Queer.
Prior to retirement, he was a self-employed dairy farmer at the family’s Hickory Springs Farm in Unity Township.
Ed served with the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War, was a member of the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, Latrobe, a lifetime member of the NRA and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra L. Truchan.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie L. Ankney Queer; son, Scott D. Queer and wife Christine; daughter Tracy A. Ridilla and husband Clifford Jr., all of Unity Township; five grandchildren, Parker, Nina, Benjamin, Abraham and Anin; great-grand-daughter, Piper, and two brothers, Raymond B. Hamill of Unity Township and Miles J. Wallace of Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 24, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, with the Rev. L. Samuel Scheiderer officiating.
Military honors by Armbrust Veterans Association and interment will follow in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family would like to thank Excela Hospice and the staff at Hempfield Manor for their care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
