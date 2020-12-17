George E. Thursby, 96, of New Florence died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Bethlen Home, Ligonier.
He was born Feb. 10, 1924, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late George M. and Gladys McCall Thursby.
George was a graduate of Ohio Northern College and had worked as an engineer for U.S. Steel. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was a B-24 Side Gunner with the 455 Bomb Group and had been a POW in Switzerland.
A member of the Syria Shrine, Scottish Rite, VFW and American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Pittock Thursby; his sister, Marilyn Tindall, and two grandchildren, David Christopher and Danielle Kim Bonacuro.
He is survived by his son, George L. Thursby of New Florence; his two daughters, Susan Bonacuro (David F.) of Rector and Jennifer J. Plummer of Naples, Florida; five grandchildren, George R. Thursby, Heather Simpson McQueen, Vince Plummer (Crystal), Shane and Jason Plummer, and three great-grandchildren, David C. Long Jr., Bryce Plummer and Cole Achammer.
Friends will be received noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 1 p.m.
Interment will follow in Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
