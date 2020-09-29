George Dallas Rise III of Harbor Island, South Carolina, born May 1, 1945, to the late Katherine (nee Alcorn) and George D. Rise Jr., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the age of 75.
George was a beloved husband of 50 years to Louisa (nee Davis) Rise; the dear father (father-in-law) of his four children, Katherine (the late David) Housman, George Dallas (Heather nee McHenry) Rise IV, Anne (Chris) Meece and Deborah (Joe) Gray; a wonderful grandfather to his nine grandchildren, Reeves, Anya, Mazzy, George V, Hunter, Lauren, Annabelle, Evalyn and William; dear cousin to Anne (nee Berkelbach) and the late Tom Bleehash, and cherished “Uncle George” to Jay (Paula) Bleehash, the late Chad Bleehash and Allison (Ron) Keslar.
George inspired so many by his service, example and love, which will forever encourage his family, extended family, numerous friends, and his beloved Warrior and Wildcat communities. #GeorgeRiseLegacy
George grew up in Latrobe, a hard-working community where he was part of a large extended family and had many friends. His dearest friend growing up and throughout his life was his cousin, Anne Berkelbach Bleehash. He learned so much about the importance of community and of being a good neighbor in Latrobe. His lifelong passion for football began at Latrobe Memorial Stadium with Coach Findley and his teammates.
He attended Bucknell University, the University of Pittsburgh, and Davis and Elkins College, where he earned a degree in English. At Davis and Elkins, he met his wife, Louisa.
Upon graduating from Davis and Elkins, the young couple married and moved to Wildwood, New Jersey, where they first experienced the joys of coastal living. It was here that George and Louisa started their family, and where George began his career in education and coaching at Wildwood Public High School.
In 1972, George and Louisa moved to Goshen, Ohio. George became an English teacher at Goshen High School, as well as taking positions as assistant varsity football coach, assistant basketball coach and track coach. In 1975, he was named Goshen High School assistant principal and head varsity football coach. George earned his master’s degree in education administration with a principal’s certificate from Miami University. In 1983, he became the Goshen High School principal while remaining head football coach.
In 1993, George was elected to the Ohio High School Athletic Association-Southwest District Athletic Board. He enjoyed serving in this capacity for 18 years and made many great friends. In this role he was able to use his experience and passion for the betterment of high school sports.
In 1996, George was hired by Blanchester High School as an OWE teacher and head varsity football coach. He was immediately embraced by the Wildcat community, and he continued to serve and lead. He spent the remainder of his career as the Wildcats’ head football coach and returned to his role in administration as an assistant principal and then principal.
In 1997, the Goshen community elected George to be a member of the Goshen Local School District Board of Education. He served from 1998 to 2009 and again from 2012 to 2015, during which time he worked tirelessly on behalf of the Goshen Local School District’s students, staff, families and community.
In 2007, George was inducted into the Goshen High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame as a teacher, coach and administrator. That same year, he was inducted as a member of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, an honor which is forever displayed in Ohio State University’s Ohio Stadium Concourse.
In 2011, George retired from an immensely impactful career in public education after 42 years of service. He was tough on the field and never accepted less than the best from his players. George brought these same values to his work in academics. He was a strong and conscientious principal who gained the respect and love of his staff.
In 2015, George and Louisa moved to Harbor Island, South Carolina, to begin their second adventure of coastal living. They have embraced the beautiful island community, making many new friends and enjoying retirement, especially when their grandchildren visit.
A memorial service to honor George will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Jim Brown Stadium, 6692 Goshen Road, Goshen, Ohio. His ashes will be interred in Graceland Memorial Gardens, 5989 Deerfield Road, Milford, Ohio. The family requests in the interest of public safety that the state required mask mandate please be adhered to, along with physical distancing, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For those not comfortable gathering or who are unable to travel, services will be available via digital connection.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the Goshen Education Foundation for “The George and Louisa Rise Servant Heart Scholarship Fund”. A donation can be sent to the Goshen Education Foundation, 6694 Goshen Road, Goshen, OH 45122 or visit https://www.gosheneducationfoundation.org/donation, click donate (takes you to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio site, which manages the scholarship fund), under special purpose for your donation please specify “The George and Louisa Rise Servant’s Heart Scholarship Fund”
Additionally, in place of food offerings for the family, you are encouraged to please support your local school district in making a donation to their respective programs in support of their food-challenged students.
Greater Latrobe School District schools: http://latroberotary.com/2015/10/backpack-project/
Goshen Local Schools/ Warrior Packs: https://www.goshenwarriorpacks.com
Blanchester Local Schools: Blanchester Schools Foundation, 951 Cherry St. Blanchester, OH 45107. Please put “food for students in memory of George Rise” in the check memo line.
Beaufort County Schools/ Foundation for Educational Excellence: https://www.foundationedexcellence.com/donate
