George C. Lipinski, 69, of Latrobe went on his personal journey peacefully Sunday, June 19, 2022.
He was a son of the late William G. and Malinda Jane (Cable) Lipinski.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children’s mother and his true love, Sharon Simms Lipinski Forney; brothers, Maurice, William and Joseph; sisters, Jane, Esther, Mary and baby Betty, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He is survived by his daughter, Christina (Ralph) Knouse; son, Arron (Nicole) Lipinski; grandchildren, Bobbi Jo and Manny Knouse, Shania, Arron and Kaelyn Lipinski; sisters, Frances (Dr. Mike McCabe) Titus, Martha (Jerry) Fetter and Wilma (John) Hovance; brothers, James and Thomas Lipinski; his loving animal friend and companion, Cuddles; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his caretaker, Karen Titus Beeman.
George enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, having long talks and being a good listener and confidant. He had a wild “off the wall” sense of humor around his family and friends. He had his own personal spiritual relationship with God. He liked making floral arrangements, dancing and listening to music. He was into the strange and unexplained things of the universe and loved watching all the “Star Trek” series. He had different jobs over the years and acquired many skills. He was a CNA and worked private duty and at several personal care/nursing homes in the area. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A special thank-you to AHN home health nurse Grace, AHN Cancer Center (Hempfield) and Medi Home Health and Hospice for all their care and making George’s journey peaceful.
Family and friends will be received 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724-537-7766).
A graveside service and interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Commented