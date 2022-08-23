George A. Griffith, 89, of Ligonier (the pond) passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center.
Born Nov. 16, 1932, in Johnstown, he was a son of Arthur Joseph and Margaret (Snavely) Griffith.
Preceded in death by his parents, partner of nearly 60 years Tom O’Brien, brother Paul, sisters Mary (Griffith) Reilly and Betsy Griffith, niece Liz Reilly and nephew Bill Reilly.
Survived by sister Marnie Griffith Cambareri of Waldwick, New Jersey; sister-in-law, Jean Custer Griffith; nieces Mary Ann (Reilly) Bennear and Patty (Reilly) Spangler, both of Johnstown, and Barbara Reilly of Coral Springs, Florida; nephews Mike Reilly of Johnstown, Jim Reilly of Niantic, Connecticut, Paul Griffith of Sewickley, Jeff Griffith of Franklin and Joseph Cambareri of Ramsey, New Jersey, and 20 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Member of Our Mother of Sorrows Church. George graduated in 1955 from Penn State University with a degree in horticulture. George served the White House for more than 30 years as a floral artist for state dinners, parties and White House Christmas celebrations under Presidents Reagan, Bush, Clinton and Bush. He developed the method of retaining the openness of water lily blooms that were featured at the state dinner honoring China, hosted by Nancy Reagan. He and Tom established the Flower Barn at Grandview Greenhouses in 1963. In recognition of George’s and Tom’s lotus expertise and generosity with the water gardens at Penn State University Arboretum, it has been named the Thomas J. O’Brien and George Griffith Lotus Pool. He was a past president and board member of Southern Alleghenies Museum and a driving force for its magical galas. Board member of JAHA since 1977 and was instrumental in the first National Folk Fest. Responsible for and contributor of the design of Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens outdoor water lily pools. In 2015 George and Tom were honored with the Artist Hall of Fame Award. After retiring, he enjoyed the peaceful grandeur of his life’s work of his water lily and lotus collections.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in John Henderson Co. Funeral Home, 215 Central Ave., Johnstown, PA 15902.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Our Mother of Sorrows Church, Johnstown.
Donations may be made to PSU Arboretum Lotus Pool.
Interment at Grandview Cemetery.
www.Hendersonfuneral home.com
