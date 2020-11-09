George A. Bisi, 82, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Born Dec. 17, 1937, in Derry Township, he was a son of the late Louis Bisi and Mary (Lazarchik) Bisi.
George was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe (Derry Township), and had been a veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Brewing Company with 40 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Gene and infant Thomas Bisi; a brother-in-law, Walter Wiatrak, and a sister-in-law, Marti Bisi.
George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rita (Bigi) Bisi; three sons, Richard A. Bisi and his wife, Karen, Randy M. Bisi and Rod G. Bisi and his wife, Brandy; five grandchildren, Megan, Ryan, Daniel, Chelsea and Anna, and a great-granddaughter, Lily, all of whom he loved dearly and they loved him in return; one brother, James G. Bisi; two sisters, Rose Wiatrak and Mary Lou Heiser, and her husband, Rick; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane Bisi, Judy Bisi and Jim Bigi and his wife, Janie; he is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Grane Hospice, and the entire staff and administration of Greensburg Care Center for their excellent care of George through the years and for making him and his family feel like part of their family.
Visitation will be private for George’s immediate family. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Rose Church with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Greensburg Care Center, Attn: Activities Department, 119 Industrial Park Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
