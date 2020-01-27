Genevieve S. Campbell, 88, of Derry died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 2, 1931, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late Hugh and Loretta (Peck) Smith.
Genevieve had retired from Torrance State Hospital. She was a member of the Derry First United Methodist Church, where she had been very active in all of the church functions, having served as treasurer, working Railroad Days and belonging to the Mary Martha Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Dale Campbell (Sept. 30, 2008); a sister, Gwendolyn Knupp, and two brothers, Rodger and John Mazzei.
Genevieve is survived by her sons, Rodger D. Campbell (Brandy) of Blairsville and Dennis L. Campbell of Derry; two sisters, Antoinette Kelly of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, and Loretta Lamont (Don) of Reading; two grandchildren, Anna Lea Weltz and R. Scott Campbell; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Madison and Emily, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 810 River Ave. Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
