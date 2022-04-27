Geano Agostino, 72, of Latrobe died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 11, 1949, in Greensburg, the son of the late Josephine Ferrante Agostino.
Geano graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in education in 1971. He enrolled in the ROTC program while attending college and was commissioned a second lieutenant in May 1971. He completed Officer Training School at Fort Benning in November 1971 and went on active duty with the National Guard, 99th Army Reserve Command, Washington, Pennsylvania. He was a U.S. Army veteran, honorably discharged in May 1979, earning the rank of captain.
After college, Geano was a substitute teacher for the Derry Area School District. He also sold real estate before purchasing Barkley Beer Distributor in 1975. Geano was the past president of the Greater Latrobe school board in 1986, a member of the Westmoreland County Community College school board and a member of many local clubs. Geano enjoyed spending winters in Florida with his wife and being with his family. He loved to play golf and was a member of Latrobe Country Club and BPO Elks Lodge 907, Latrobe. Throughout the years, he was proud to have four holes-in-one: two at the Latrobe Elks, one at Latrobe Country Club and one at Williams Country Club in Weirton, West Virginia. He cherished all of the many golf friendships he formed and his stories of playing golf with Arnold Palmer.
Prior to his retirement in September 2021, Geano was president and owner/operator of Barkley Beer Distributor in Bradenville for 46 years. He was the master distributor for the Rolling Rock brewery (Latrobe Brewing Co.), servicing the local area. He was always considered to be the ultimate businessman, a mentor to many and a good friend to all. Geano contributed and supported many local charities throughout the years, especially organizing and sponsoring the Rolling Rock Red Cross Open Golf Tournament for 20 years. You could always depend on Geano to have his hand in his pocket to help others.
Geano was a very devoted son, husband, father and grandfather, who was so proud of his children and all their accomplish-ments. He adored his grandchildren and was especially proud that his grandson will carry on his first name.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Peter and Rose (DeFlavio) Vicente; brother-in-law James Vicente; sister-in-law Kathleen Vicente, and nephew Christopher Vicente.
Geano is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Rosemarie Vicente Agostino of Latrobe; two daughters, Dr. Nicole Agostino (Brett) of Quakertown, Bucks County, and Dr. Gina Agostino-Manes (Dr. Anthony) of Gibsonia; his precious grandchildren, Mia and Geano; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Frank and Connie Vicente of Virginia and Peter and Connie Vicente of Mars; his sister, Beverly Rorabaugh of Ohio, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Geano’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the dedicated nurses and aides on the fifth floor of Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, and all the wonderful nurses and aides at the Loyalhanna Care Center, Derry Township, for their constant care and compassion for Geano during his stay. We also want to thank Lois Wozny and her entire team at Excela Health Hospice.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, followed by a memorial service at the funeral home officiated by Mike Manes.
Interment will follow at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, where a military service will be accorded by Greensburg VFW Post 33.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Geano to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Pennsylvania American Legion Housing for Homeless Veterans Corp., P.O. Box 2324, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2324.
