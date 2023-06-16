Gary W. Lynn, 68, of Ligonier passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at home in the arms of his best friend, soulmate and caregiver, Jill Bevilacqua.
He was born Dec. 9, 1954, at McGinnis Hospital in Ligonier, a son of the late Blair Simpson Lynn and Alda West Lynn.
Gary also was preceded in death by his stepmother, Lois Austin Lynn.
Gary is survived by his two children, Joseph Blair “J.B.” of Greensburg and Ryan Lynn Halvorsen of Greensburg and their mother, Terri Smith Lynn; a bonus son, Justin Bevilacqua of Charlotte, North Carolina; a bonus daughter, Leah Bevilacqua of Taos, New Mexico; four sisters, Nancy Logan of Irwin, Karen Bernabo (Denny) of Ligonier, Sherlene Smith (Marty) of Bolivar and Wendy Schleich (David) of California; six brothers, James Lynn of Ligonier, Robert Lynn (Nancy) of Ligonier, Tim Lynn (Janis) of West Chester, Rick Lynn (Pam) of Ligonier and David Lynn (Kim) of Arizona; four granddaughters, Kenley and Ashton Lynn, Noah Lynn Halvorsen and Avery Halvorsen; a grandson, Luke Halvorsen; a bonus grandson, Talon N. Bevilacqua of Syracuse, New York; two bonus brothers-in-law, retired Air Force Lt. Col. Jack Pettigrew of Melbourne Beach, Florida, and Jason Pettigrew of Greensburg, and several nieces and nephews.
Gary attended Laurel Valley High School and upon graduating in 1972, began to work in the coal industry. When a friend took notice of his engaging and thoughtful people skills, he suggested that Gary pursue an opportunity to enter the automotive sales industry. He began as a salesperson and over the years rose to a management role. In his position as general manager of a major local dealership, Lynn was known as the quintessential car guy, appearing in various TV commercial spots, often ending with the promise, “You’re going to like the way we do business.” His enthusiasm for automobiles also carried over into meeting new customers, hearing their stories and helping them with their transportation needs.
Gary’s philanthropy could be summed up in one phrase: “Anything for a kid.” He was part of the team who worked toward the construction of the Friendship Park Playground project. Gary volunteered his time in starting a basketball feeder program for fourth-grade girls, so Ligonier would be recognized as formidable competition at the high school level. He was president of the Ligonier Valley Girls Basketball and Hockey Boosters and was a key fundraiser for these organizations, leaving the Hockey Boosters with substantial resources for continued success. He was instrumental in planning the logistics and execution of guest services during the Fort Ligonier Days parade. He was a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church and could be relied upon to work for the parish’s in-house food bank during the Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Gary was a 28-year Freemason from Lodge 331 in Ligonier. In 2008, he was the recipient of the Small Hands/Big Heart award from the National Kidney Foundation of the Alleghenies. Gary was an avid golfer. He and Jill played all the local courses and cited Nemacolin’s Mystic Rock as his favorite — even after playing the Olde Course at St. Andrew’s in Scotland. One of Gary’s personal achievements was winning the Member Guest Tournament at Laurel Valley Golf Club in September 2005.
Gary was a local celebrity who was known for his benevolence, affable character and warm sense of humor. From his loving family to his closest friends to the customers who approached him in public, his memory will certainly resonate in the hearts of many.
Jill would like to thank those who took the time to visit Gary at home. Those moments shared meant the world to him, bringing joy and light to his final days. Special thanks to the wonderful Bethlen Hospice team of Jim, Eric, Darren, Mandy and Ashley for their professional care and kindness.
Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Saturday, June 17, in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 342 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Entombment to follow in the Mary Mother of Mercy Mausoleum, St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
