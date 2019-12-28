Gary D. Giacobbi, 61, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Christmas evening, Dec. 25, 2019, at home.
He was born Jan. 18, 1958, a son of the late Chester and Lydia (Hill) Giacobbi.
On May 18, 1985, in Latrobe, he married Kathy D. Pfeifer Giacobbi, who survives.
Gary worked for Sabin’s Wholesale Distributors in Wilmington and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
In addition to his wife, other surviving family members are his two sons, Corey and Nathan (Jessica) Giacobbi, both of Wilmington; mother-in-law, Betty Pfeifer, Wilmington; two brothers, Louis (Lorraine) Giacobbi, Latrobe, and Robert (Marian) Giacobbi, Greensburg, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother Anthony Giacobbi.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St. at Prairie Avenue, Wilmington, with Pastor Doug Campbell officiating.
Interment will be at the family’s convenience in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.
Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the church.
The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington, OH 45177.
To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com
Commented