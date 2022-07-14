Gary C. Miller, 71, of Derry passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Oct. 7, 1950, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Hilary R. Miller Jr. and Thelma Edmundson Miller.
Gary was a dedicated member of St. Rose Church, where he volunteered at the bingos and had cut grass at St. Rose Cemetery. He had been employed at Levy Home Entertainment and at the former Overmyer Mould Co. Gary was an avid car enthusiast who enjoyed antique cars and working on cars. He was an accomplished drag racer in the tri-state area with his car “The Miller Bros.” He is also in the Hall of Fame at Keystone Raceway Park, where he could be found every weekend. Gary will be lovingly remembered as a friend to anyone in need.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved dogs Lucy and Sissy.
Gary is survived by his wife of 42 years, his childhood sweetheart, Linda S. Evanichko Miller of Latrobe; his brother, Bruce R. Miller of Latrobe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Stanley and Nancy Evanichko and family, and Maria and Brian Chavkin and family; a special friend, Chris Zimmerman, and his loving dog Angel.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 3:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Rose Church, 4969 Route 982.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented