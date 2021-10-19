Gary A. Kallmann, 74, of Latrobe, formerly of Boswell, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Redstone Highlands.
Born March 13, 1947, in Somerset, he was a son of the late Donald and Mary Ellen (Spory) Kallmann.
Gary was a Vietnam War veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 515 and a dedicated supporter of veterans service organizations. Prior to his retirement, he was a truck driver for Burns Chemical and Covenant Trucking, where he helped train drivers. He was also a certified welder and had been formerly employed at Highland Tank Co. He was also a member of the United Steelworkers. Gary was well-known for passing out peppermint patties to people.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Gloria Ann Curtis, Martha Jean Robertson and Faye Glessner, and a nephew, Bobby Curtis.
Gary is survived by his brother, Ronald Kallmann of Latrobe; three sisters, Karen Cole of Maryland, Audrey Riggle and her husband, Tom, of Black Horse, Pennsylvania, and Catherine Trent of Greensburg; his fiancée, Bonnie Bridge of Blairsville, and her daughter, whom he considered his daughter, Jody Desport of Derry, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Washington County.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
