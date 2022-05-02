Garvan G. Urban of Ligonier Township died Friday, April 29, 2022, at his sister’s home in Franklin Park, Allegheny County.
Born July 29, 1951, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Diss) Urban.
Garvan was predeceased by his wife, Sandra Springer Urban; young son, Joshua G. Urban, and his brother Joseph “Douglas” Urban.
Garvan is survived by his brother Dennis Urban of Latrobe; sister, Rebecca Hill; daughter, Courtney (Michael Jr.) Thomas of Latrobe, and four grandchildren, Skyler Short, Alexavier Short, Bristol Short and Harley A. Thomas.
Garvan was employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for more than 35 years and retired from Torrance State Hospital in 2007. He was a car enthusiast from a young age and had a special love for Ford Mustangs. He loved dogs and cats and had many dogs and cats during his lifetime.
There will be no viewing.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, in SS. John & Paul Parish, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Franklin Park, PA 15143.
Interment to take place in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Garvan’s name to your charity of choice.
