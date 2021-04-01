Garnet Irene Riffle of Piedmont, South Carolina, formerly of Waterford, died at home Sunday, March 28, 2021.
She was born Aug. 20, 1919, a daughter of the late Blanch and Frank Sigafoes of New Alexandra.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Riffle, and seven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by six children, Don and his wife, Louise, of South Carolina, Donna Smithley of Ligonier, Darlene Rummel, Paige Rummel and her husband, Ron, both of New Florence, Debbie Shaulis of South Carolina, and Dave and his wife, Suzann, of Somerset, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was retired from Seven Springs and was a member of Christian Church, South Carolina; she loved to spend time with family and friends.
A private service will be held for the family. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in her memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.