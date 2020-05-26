Frederick R. Abbott, 87, of Ligonier died Sunday May 24, 2020.
He was born Dec. 8, 1932, in McKeesport a son of the late Walter E. and Anna Abrams Abbott.
Fred had retired from AT&T after 37 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a former Past Commander of the Byers-Tosh American Legion Post No. 267 in Ligonier and had been the adjutant for many years.
He always wanted to help veterans and it is appropriate that he passed on Memorial Day Weekend. He liked photography and golfing in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by his wife, Shirlee Wester Abbott; his sister, Audrey Catrow, and his brother, Richard Abbott.
He is survived by his children, Cynthia Sullivan of White Oak, Susan Abbott of Ligonier, Russell C. Abbott (Jennifer) and Patricia Abbott, all of Ligonierl three grandchildren, Douglas and Kelley Sullivan and Kiersten Abbott; six great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
As per his request, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com
