Frederick C. “Fritz” Squib, 87, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Born in Derry to William and Mary Squib, he was one of seven children.
Fritz was drafted to the U.S. Army in December 1958 and served in Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. After returning to Pennsylvania, Fritz worked at Teledyne First Sterling in McKeesport and then at Robertshaw Controls in New Stanton as a tool and die maker/machinist.
Fritz was a member of Derry Volunteer Fire Company for more than 50 years and served as chief for 10 years. He also spent countless hours volunteering for the American Red Cross by teaching lifeguarding, water safety instructor, and CPR/first aid courses for which he earned the prestigious Clara Barton Award.
Fritz had a tireless work ethic and was selflessly helping friends and family in any way he could. He will be remembered for his willingness to help anybody fix anything. He was a great swimmer and competed in springboard diving while in the Army, and later made sure that every child and grandchild became a proficient swimmer. He also loved time spent boating and water skiing with family and friends.
Family was incredibly important to Fritz. He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Karen Squib, and three children: Lisa (Jerry Sr.) Dunn, Craig (Tammy) Squib and Dana (David) Syster. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Monica Dunn, Jerry (Lori) Dunn Jr., Tanner (Karyn) Squib, Jozie Squib, Ethan Syster, Grayson Syster and Abby Syster, and two great-grandchildren: Cole Dunn and Austin Dunn. Fritz also is survived by two sisters: Phyllis (Jacob) Sphon and Bonda Ross, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Derry Volunteer Fire Company will hold a celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at A.V. Germano Hall (100 W. 2nd St., Derry, PA 15627). Visitation with the family will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Derry Volunteer Fire Company (116 E. 2nd Ave., Derry, PA 15627) and/or Lower Cape Fear Hospice LifeCare (1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401).
