Fred A. DeValerio, 63, of Latrobe died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Nov. 3, 1958, in Latrobe, a son of the late Tony and Laura (Quick) DeValerio.
Fred was a drywaller who was an all-around great guy, father and husband.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Gordon, and three sisters, JoAnn Fillmore, Shirley Fillmore and Evelyn Nolan.
Fred is survived by his sons, Chris Long (Kristin Ross) of Derry, Brian DeValerio (Shawnte) of Denver, Colorado, Ted DeValerio of Ligonier, Thaddeus DeValerio (Taylor) of Derry and Tim DeValerio of Bradenville; two sisters, Lola Hull of Derry and Toni McCreary (Dan) of Latrobe; his fiancée, Sheila Criswell of Latrobe; four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
All services will be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
