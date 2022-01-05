Franklin J. Crawford, 93, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Born Feb. 12, 1928, in Ligonier, he was a son of Franklin W. and Ida (Ament) Crawford.
Franklin J. retired from Florida Central Heating and Air. In Pennsylvania, he also worked for Elliott Co., John Hall Inc. and Mack D. Darr Co.
Franklin enjoyed fishing and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elverda Crawford; his second wife, Eleanor Crawford; his sister, Clara Mae Brickner, and brothers, Harry D. Crawford and Walter E. Crawford.
Franklin is survived by his sons, Terry (Carol) Crawford of Latrobe and Keith (Connie) Crawford of Ridgedale, Missouri; stepsons, Barry (Caroline) Harr of Ligonier, Larry (Debbie) Harr of Alabama and Tim (Barbara) Harr of Edwardsville, Illinois, and stepdaughter, Patty (Jeff) Berkey of Greensburg.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, (724-238-2611).
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
