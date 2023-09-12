Frank Wiley Graham, 85, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, (formerly of Ligonier) passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at his home with his wife and son at his side.
He was born Jan. 28, 1938, in Latrobe, a son of the late Frank R. and Bertha (Beuten) Graham.
Frank’s life’s works included being a hair stylist in Washington, D.C., and a real estate agent with Scalise Real Estate of Latrobe. In 2000, he retired and moved to Rehoboth Beach.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, William Arnold and Richard Scott Graham.
Frank is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marciel Streff Graham; his son, Charles Scott Graham of Austin, Texas; his grandson, Mason; granddaughter, Dylan, and their mother, Leonor Rivera.
Frank will be missed by his family, neighbors, the many friends he made as well as his loyal four-legged companions, Mister B and Bradie.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A graveside service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Memorial donations can be made in Frank’s honor to: the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 4023 Kennett Pike, P.O. Box 212, Wilmington, DE 19807, or the Delaware Humane Association, 18675 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.
