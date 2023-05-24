Frank P. Kociszewski, 69, of Latrobe passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at his home.
Born April 3, 1954, in Superior, he was a son of the late Edward E. and Wanda A. (Bialas) Kociszewski.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Pace Industries and, along with his brother Joe, he owned and operated “You Save Tree Service.” Frank was a member of the American Slovak Society and the American-Greek Catholic Beneficial Society. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Dixon.
Frank is survived by his wife, Roberta “Bobbi” Patton Kociszewski of Latrobe; daughter, Amy B. Kociszewski-Augustine and her husband, Mitchell, of Grove City; two brothers, Joseph Kociszewski of Latrobe and Edward Kociszewski of Derry; a sister, Wanda Forish of Unity Township; three grand-children, Parker, Peter and Jennings, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Home Care and Hospice and 3N Latrobe Hospital, both part of Independence Health System, for their excellent care and compassion and to their neighbors who have been so kind and helpful.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Services and interment are private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
