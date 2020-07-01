Frank M. Calabrese Jr., 80, of Ligonier died Monday, June 29, 2020, in Greensburg Care Center.
He was born March 14, 1940, in Carbon, a son of the late Frank A. Sr. and Mildred P. (Baltich) Calabrese.
Prior to retirement, he had been a corrections officer for the Pennsylvania State Prisons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John M. Calabrese; his brother, James P. Calabrese, and his sister, Pearl B. Noel.
He is survived by his wife, Constance “Connie” (Stape) Calabrese; his son, James G. Calabrese and fiancé, Stacey, of Latrobe; his daughter, Jennifer M. Calabrese of Latrobe; three grandchildren, James M. Calabrese (girlfriend Sammy), Adam D. Calabrese and Alyssa M. Calabrese; two great-grandchildren, Paxton and Kenny Calabrese, and his granddog, Shandi.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines.
