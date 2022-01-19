Frank J. “Buck” Kwak, 62, of Ligonier died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born March 30, 1959, in Hecla, a son of the late Robert Frank and Rose Marie (Zemba) Kwak.
Buck was a member of the Ligonier First Church of the Brethren. He formerly worked as a farm manager for Armour Mellon and had been a Little League Baseball and midget football coach. In his eyes his cooking was the best and he sure did like to cook. A man with a big heart, a very witty, dry sense of humor who always had a comeback and was the life of the party. He was big into family traditions loving the holidays, a trait he passed onto his family. Family, camping, traveling, whittling, woodworking and his faithful dog, Newton, were all dear to his heart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth M. Kwak.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Becky Boyd Kwak; his daughter Samantha A. Peiffer (Jeremy) of Ligonier; his son, Douglas J. Kwak (Casey Zelenak) of Ligonier; sisters, Dolores Lang (Mark) of Greensburg and Pamela Zahratka (Edward) of Mammoth; his mother-in-law, Jeanne Boyd of Ligonier, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday in the Ligonier First Church of the Brethren with his pastor, John Shaffer, officiating.
The family prefers memorials be made to the Ligonier First Church of the Brethren, 1204 Route 271, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
