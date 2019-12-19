Frank G. “Bunsie” Novak, 96, of Greensburg passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites.
He was born Feb. 17, 1923, in Mutual, a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Novitsky) Novak.
Bunsie played football at Greensburg High School, where he was an All-County center, and earned a scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh. After his freshman year, he volunteered to join the Army Air Forces during World War II. He was a B-24 pilot, and eventually retired as a major with 20 years in the Air Force Reserve.
He married Estelle Nifong on Sept. 8, 1951, and they spent the next 60 years lovingly together until her passing in 2011. He worked as a coal miner in Fairmont, West Virginia, prior to returning to school at Duquesne University, where he obtained his bachelor’s and eventually master’s degrees in education.
He worked as a teacher at Hempfield Area High School for 32 years, where he taught social studies and developed and supervised the Work-Study program.
He also served as a member of the Greater Latrobe School Board and later as a Unity Township auditor. He lived his life to the fullest and especially loved spending time with his family at his childhood home in Mutual.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Ann Novak; sisters Anna Gera, Marie Van Pelt, Agnes Rusinko and Victoria Trumbore, and brothers, Andrew and Joseph Denis, and Joseph “Cop” and Bernard “Bert” Novak.
Bunsie is survived by his sister Rose Black; children Frank (Pam) Novak Jr. of Latrobe, Nancy Novak of Greensburg and Steven (Dawn) Novak of Rochester, New York; grandchildren, Teresa (John) Mongelluzzo of Greensburg, Cameron (Rachel) Novak of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Michael (fiancée Jessica) Novak of Pittsburgh, Danielle and Stephanie Novak, and great-grandchildren, Talia, Marco and Chiara Mongelluzzo.
The Novak family would like to extend a special thanks to his neighbor and caring friend, Jim Grossman, as well as Bridges Hospice and the employees at Loyalhanna Senior Suites for their compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Military honors accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will be held 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Rose Roman Catholic Church, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridges Hospice, 515 Pleasant Valley Road, Trafford, PA 15085, or www.bridgeshealth.org or a charity of one’s choice.
