Frank E Simms Sr., 87, of Hillside died on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 25, 1933, in Kingston, the son of the late Jesse W. and Mary Elizabeth (Gill) Simms.
Prior to retirement, Frank was a truck driver for Davison Stone Quarry in Whitney. He was a charter member of Kingston Vets and lifetime member of Derry Rod & Gun Club. Frank was the first truck to go underground at the mine he worked at. He enjoyed sitting on the porch, hunting, fishing and most of all spending time with his family and his dog, Baby, and his cat, Bella.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dalphene Mae (Lewis) Simms, in 2009; one daughter, Debbie Keltz; 10 brothers; four sisters, and one granddaughter, Nicole Lenhart.
Frank is survived by two sons, Dennis Simms and Frank E. Simms Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Hillside; four daughters, Linda Liberoni and her husband, Dennis, of Derry Township, Sandy Simms of Latrobe, Sondra Hazlett and her husband, Tom, of Hillside and Tina M. Lukatch and fiancée, Richard W. Strayer, of Hillside; two sisters, Yvonne and Ila Simms of Latrobe; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family is having private services.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, with the funeral arrangements.
Interment will be in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
Commented