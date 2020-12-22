Frank E. Newell, 83, of Stahlstown died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
He was born April 25, 1937, in Stahlstown, a son of the late Ernest and Phylis Hood Newell.
He was a member of the Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church. Being active in sports throughout his teens, especially baseball, in 1956, he signed on as a minor league pitcher in the Pittsburgh Pirate organization and from 1988-91 coached for the St. Vincent Bearcats baseball team.
While working and supporting his family, he also attended night school, obtaining a college degree at the University of Pittsburgh in metallurgical engineering. Frank was employed as a quality assurance superintendent at Teledyne Vasco and later started his own company N.E.M. Corporation. He also volunteered and was the chairman for the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Huffman Newell; a son, Russell Newell, and three brothers, William, Richard and John Newell.
He is survived by his daughter, Kandi Newell (Dave Cramer) and her daughter, Hadleigh Nair, of Rector; his son, Erik Newell (Elizabeth) and their children, Kennedy and Nicholas Newell, of Celina, Ohio; two brothers, Harold Newell (Edith) and Robert Newell (Peggy), all of Ligonier, and several nieces and nephews.
At Frank’s request, all services were to be private at this time and a memorial will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to convey their appreciation for the kindness and care the staff at Life’s Promise provided.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival.
