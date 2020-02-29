Francois R. de St. Maurice, 91, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
He was born April 15, 1928, in Scarsdale, New York, the son of Arthur B. and Audette (Gignoux) de St. Maurice.
Francois lived in Latrobe for many years with his brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Elizabeth de St. Maurice, deceased.
He enjoyed strolls in the neighborhood, visiting neighbors, playing card games and board games with friends, and engaging with people of all faiths and opinions. He was an enthusiastic speaker of Spanish and an aficionado of Mexican cuisine.
Francois is survived by nephew Greg de St. Maurice of Tokyo, Japan; nephew Marc de St. Maurice, his wife, Liz Zembruski, and their children, Chloe and Julian de St. Maurice, of Pittsburgh; niece Annabelle de St. Maurice and her husband, Phil Brazio, of California, and special friends the Nowalk family.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests the memorial contributions be made to local charities.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests the memorial contributions be made to local charities.
Arrangements are being handled by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
