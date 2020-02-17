Francis X. Yandrick, 98, of Ligonier passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Life’s Promise Personal Care Home, Route 711, Ligonier.
He was born Jan. 30, 1922, in Latrobe, a son of the late John and Barbara (Kropec) Yandrick.
Francis graduated from Latrobe High School and St. Vincent College (magna cum laude). He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Kennametal for more than 35 years. He had served on the Ligonier Borough Council and was past commander of the Byers-Tosh American Legion Post 267. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gwendolyn Crabtree Yandrick, in 1991; his brother, Charles Yandrick, and eight sisters, Caroline Horvatich, Catherine Barlock, Mary Stranko, Frances Yandrick, Barbara Janik, Elizabeth Lazor, Anna Loper and Helen Amond.
Francis is survived by his son, Donald F. (Tina) Yandrick of Ligonier; grandson, Nathan (Rebecca) Yandrick; granddaughter, Natalie (Steven) Headley; great-grandchildren, Reagan Peterson, Carter and Silas Yandrick and John and Nathan Headley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel Inc., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ligonier, with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Donegal Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Francis’ memory to the Ligonier Valley Food Bank.
“The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Life’s Promise Personal Care Home and to Amedisys Hospice for their kind and compassionate care extended to Francis during his final days.”
