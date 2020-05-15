Francis X. Palek, 78, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born June 16, 1941, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Frank Palek, Jr. and Grace A. (Rubino) Palek.
Francis was a lifelong member of St. Rose Church. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco. He was a graduate of the Derry Township High School Class of 1959, and he enjoyed monthly luncheons with his classmates. Francis was a U.S. veteran of the National Guard and was a member of the F.O. Eagles Aerie No. 3566, Valerico, Florida. For many years, he enjoyed bowling with the Vasco Bowling League.
Francis is survived by his wife, Mary Margaret (Hoffman) Palek, of Latrobe; two sons, Francis X. Palek IV and his wife, Dana, of Tampa, Florida, and Richard S. Palek and his wife, Janet, of Peters Township, and his three grandchildren, Kennedy Ann Palek, Madison Grace Palek and Benjamin Rose.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose Church or F.O. Eagles Aerie No. 3566.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented