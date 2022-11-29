Francis T. Esposito, 90, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Aug. 1, 1932, in Johnstown.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Francis T. Esposito, 90, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Aug. 1, 1932, in Johnstown.
Prior to his retirement, he was the owner and operator of Esposito’s TV store for 57 years. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Francis loved his family and truly lived for spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of more than 63 years, Margaret, and his son Eugene John.
Francis is survived by his children Karen (Michael), Janet, Mark (Deb), Deb (Tom), Vicki (Sean), Frannie (Kerry), Joni, Susan (Ray) and Lori (Dave); his grandchildren, Michael, Mary Katharine, Ryan, Eugene John “EJ,” Nicole, Stephanie, Wesley, Bradley, Lindsay, Neil, Taylor, Eli and Davy, and his great-grandchildren, Michael, Elizabeth, Alexandria, Camden, Carson, Kyah, Kensington and Lincoln.
Services and interment will be private.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
www.hartman-graziano funeralhome.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.