Francis Robert Bradley, 91, of Latrobe passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Naples, Florida.
The oldest of three sons to Rose and Michael Bradley of Derry, Francis was born Aug. 19, 1930, in Derry Township.
After graduating high school in Derry, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as an aerial photographer during the Korean War while stationed in Japan. He flew in B-17s, photographing bombing damage. He was honorably discharged in 1953. While home on leave, he met his future bride, Marian Johnson, and they married in 1954. That same year, he enrolled at St. Vincent College on the GI Bill. He graduated with degrees in business and economics. For several years, Francis worked as an accountant and a real estate professional.
In the late 1980s, he founded Premium Molding in Derry. Francis sold the blow molding business and retired in 2001.
To escape the Pennsylvania winters, Francis and Marian spent the winter months in Naples, Florida, where they enjoyed time on the golf courses and dining with friends in many fine restaurants. Francis made friends easily. He was a father to four sons, a well-respected business leader and benefactor of St. Vincent College.
Francis is survived by his wife, Marian, of 67 years; his sons, Robert Michael Bradley of Madison, Ohio, James Scott (Irene) Bradley of Richmond, Texas, William (Beth) Bradley of St. Simons Island, Georgia, and Thom (Susan) Bradley of Greenville, South Carolina; his grand-children, Amanda Hightower of Alpharetta, Georgia, Savanna Bradley of Greenville, South Carolina, and James Scott Bradley of Pearland, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Trinity Hightower of Alpharetta and James Scott, Jamslyn and Michael Bradley of Pearland. Francis’ brothers include John (Billie) Bradley and Donald (Terry) Bradley of Derry. Donald passed earlier this year. Additionally, Francis leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 2 p.m. Thursday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, as celebrant.
Entombment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township, with military honors accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, 1420 Ridge Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650, or the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.
