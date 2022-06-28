Francis “Pat” Markiewicz, 74, of Latrobe passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family.
Born Oct. 4, 1947, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Eugene C. and Nora Jean (Dickie) Markiewicz.
Pat was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, and the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940, Latrobe. He was a graduate of St. Vincent College, Class of 1969, having earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS America. Prior to his retirement, he had been the longtime owner and operator of the former Petrosky’s Hardware in Latrobe. He enjoyed playing pool and basketball and played in several leagues over the years. Pat and his wife loved to travel and explore many new places. He especially loved to find that elusive “greasy spoon” with the perfect breakfast.
Pat was a very social and personable man who enjoyed every moment with his friends. An extremely hardworking and devout family man, he deeply loved his wife, sons and grandchildren. In return, they shared that same unconditional love.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John W. “Jake” Markiewicz.
Pat is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Eva M. Bonim Markiewicz of Latrobe; three sons, Patrick F. Markiewicz and his wife, Eileen, of Irvine, California, Andrew J. Markiewicz and his wife, Angela, of Herndon, Virginia, and Stephen T. Markiewicz and his wife, Libby, of New Derry; three grandchildren, Jamie, Michael and Matthew; two sisters, Cathy Edwards and her husband, David, of Acworth, Georgia, and Nancy Shaffer and her husband, Paul, of Orlando, Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Knights of Columbus Council 940 will conduct a memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. Aron Maghsoudi as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township, with military honors accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601.
