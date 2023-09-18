Francis L. Kikel, 82, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Jan. 3, 1941, in Lycippus, to the late Joseph Paul (JP) and Cora L. (Shaffer) Kikel.
Francis was a retired steelworker and machinist, having worked for Latrobe Steel. He was a member of the Fayette Gun Club, Ruffsdale Gun Club, Hecla Sportsmen’s Club and the Latrobe Sportsmen’s Club. A life member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA), he shot his first registered ATA targets at 9 years old and was one of the first shooters in the country to break 100 straight from the 26-yard line. He was on the winning Pennsylvania State Trapshooting Team at the Grand American National Trapshooting Championships.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Patricia D. Hullenbaugh Kikel, in 2020.
Francis is survived by two sons, Ronald L. Kikel and his girlfriend Becky of Hempfield Township and Paul Joseph Kikel and his wife, Heather, of Petersburg, Huntingdon County; a daughter, Patricia D. Hoopengardner of Greensburg; a son-in-law, Thomas Hoopengardner of Pleasant Unity; a granddaughter and best friend, Madison Lynn Kikel; two grandsons, Cody Lane Hoopengardner and Hunter Lewis Grant Hoopengardner; two sisters-in-law, Alice Henry of Homer City and Dorothy Rush of Indiana, PA, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, where a funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, with Pastor Tom Shrum officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
