Francis K. Hill, 91, of Schellsburg, Bedford County, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Donahoe Manor, Bedford.
Francis was born April 27, 1931, in Bradenville, a son of the late Michael A. and Annabelle (Ross) Hill.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 11:06 am
On March 17, 1961, Francis married Judith A. Gozdick, and she preceded him in death Feb. 8, 2014.
He is survived by his daughter Janice H., wife of Anthony Eggers, of McKinney, Texas; daughter Lisa A., wife of Martin Duffy, of Schellsburg; son, Jeffrey F., husband of Lisa (Harr), of Alum Bank, and six grandchildren, Gretchen and Aric Eggers, Ryan and Sean Hill, Austin and Lizabelle Hill.
Francis was preceded in death by his stepfather, Raymond McMannis; sister, Dorothy Fletcher, and brothers, Harry, Merrell, Charles, Michael and Robert Hill.
Francis was a member of the United Methodist Church in Greensburg.
Francis served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years in Korea. When Francis returned home, he began working at Kennametal as an inspector for 40 years.
A visitation will be held 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Mickle-Geisel Funeral Home, Route 30, Schellsburg.
A service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Ardi Hill officiating.
Interment will be at Schellsburg Cemetery, Schellsburg.
Military rites accorded to the Fort Bedford Honor Guard.
Francis was a loving father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bedford County Humane Society, 182 Bohn Road, Bedford, PA 15522.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.geiselfuneral.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Mickle-Geisel Funeral Home, Schellsburg.
