Francis Edward “Curly” Metz, 89, of Unity Township died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Nov. 13, 1930, in Whitney, a son of the late Louis A. Metz Sr. and Katherine M. Stas Metz.
Prior to retirement, Curly was a mechanic at the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County and had served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion, Hostetter Slovak Club and Bethany United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp, watching old Westerns and listening to country music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis A. Metz Jr. and Arthur R. Metz Sr., and a sister, Dorothy J. Stoner.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patty L. Austraw Metz; sons, David A. Metz (Connie) of Latrobe, John E. Metz (Kim) of Ellicott City, Maryland, and Richard P. Metz (Tobi) of College Station, Texas; daughter, Darlene R. Metz Vargulish of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; nine grand-children, Jennifer (Chris) Wege, Carrie Ridilla, Adam Vargulish, Josh Vargulish, Tim (Melissa) Vargulish, Katie Metz, Erik Metz, Asa Ellis Metz and Harlan Ellis Metz; three great-grandchildren, Christian, Owen and Jackson; two sisters, Evelyn Metz Nemcheck and Shirley Metz Duffy, both of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be missed greatly.
Friends were received Sunday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services were held 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Les Hutchins Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
