Francis D. Magyor, 57, of Washington, Pennsylvania, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at UPMC McKeesport.
He was born Oct. 8, 1962, in Mount Pleasant, a son of John T. and Wanda L. (Teeters) Magyor of Unity Township.
Francis was a graduate of Greater Latrobe High School Class of 1980.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Christopher J. Magyor, his wife, Shiela, and their daughter, Zoey, of Hernando, Florida, and his sister, Angela Magyor and her son, Nathan, of Youngstown.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. John W. George officiating.
Private interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
