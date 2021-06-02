Francis A. Severa, 66, of Hostetter passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Oct. 15, 1954, in Latrobe, he was a son of Marie C. (Beaken) Severa of Hostetter and the late Frank A. Severa.
Francis was a member of St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, and had also attended St. Florian Church, United.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Westmoreland Plastics Co.
He had been a volunteer fireman and member of the Unity Township Firemen’s Association and was also a member of Hostetter Slovak Club.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard A. Severa, and his former wife, Joyce Severa.
Along with his mother, Francis is survived by two sons, Francis A. Severa Jr. of Hostetter and Luke A. Severa and his wife, Amalia, of Miami, Florida; two brothers, Myron F. Severa and his wife, Kathy, of Hostetter and Thaddeus L. Severa and his wife, Patty, of Latrobe; his sister, Marie C. Talarovich and her husband, Bill, of Hostetter; his companion, Eleanor Miller Thorpe of Hostetter; several nieces and nephews, and his dog, Angel.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Friday in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment is private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented