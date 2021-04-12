Frances Virginia Boot Eckert, 92, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Barnes Place, Latrobe.
Born Nov. 9, 1928, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Thompson) Boot.
Virginia grew up in Greenfield. She received her registered nurse degree from the Pittsburgh School of Nursing. Her career in nursing took her to the Pittsburgh Hospital and then to Forbes Regional Hospital until her retirement. Virginia loved to play cards in Penn Hills with her card club. She enjoyed spending special time with her great-grandnephew, Carlos, and feeding ice cream to her grandpuppy, Bella. Virginia also traveled with her Aunt Evelyn, visiting Hawaii, Egypt, Japan, Italy and taking numerous cruises around the world.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. “Jack” Eckert in 1996; her son, John “Jae” Eckert in November 2020; a sister, Mary Doris Spang; a brother, Al Boot, and a sister-in-law, Jean Casey of Myrtle Beach in August 2020.
Virginia is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lory Eckert of Derry; nieces Ruth Ann Hutson (John) of Gibsonia, Deanna Carvalho (Carlos) of Sewickley and Michele Hanlon of Brentwood; a nephew, John Spang of Carnegie, and several grandnephews and niece. She is also survived by her nieces and family from Myrtle Beach.
The family would like to thank the staff at Barnes Place for five years of care and attention to Virginia and to Excela Hospice for their care shown to Virginia during her illness.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola officiating.
Private interment will be in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, while visiting the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
