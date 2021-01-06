Frances Q. Piper, 84, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 31, 1936, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Francis and Gladys (Nair) Quinn.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel W. Piper; a daughter, Renee P. Faudie; a son, Samuel F. Piper, and four siblings, Kathryn Darazio, Sara Frichtel, William Quinn and Sandra Zarzeczny.
She is survived by five children, Kevin Q. Piper, Laura Quinn-Piper, Scott T. Piper, Elizabeth P. Tobias (Daniel) and Christopher A. Piper; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
