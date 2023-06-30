Frances P. Cox, 87, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Frances P. Cox, 87, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Her family is deeply saddened by her death.
Frances is survived by her husband of 68 years, James B. Cox; her children, Kathleen Cox Carraux and husband Guy and Timothy J. Cox; her grandchildren, Kelly Tyer and husband Tyson and Nikki McCormick and husband Matthew, and great-grandchildren, Hailey Sharpe, Logan Sharpe and Andi McCormick. Forever remembered by her sisters, Irene Siviy and Patricia Pynos. Frances is also loved and remembered by her niece, Paige Pynos, and nephews, T.J., Rex and Bernie Pynos, plus many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Frances was born Nov. 20, 1935, in Latrobe. She attended Latrobe High School. She worked as an insurance broker. She loved reading, golf, bridge and traveling. Her favorite place was the ocean. She cared deeply for the people around her.
She will be forever missed. Until we see you again.
As requested, no viewing or services will be held.
If you wish to honor Frances, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
www.RedMountainFuneral Home.com.
