Frances Livingston Wood Selip, 95, of Greensburg, formerly of Penfield, New York, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home.
Born Oct. 8, 1925, in Albany, New York, she was a daughter of the late Edwin R. and Katharine I. (Sill) Wood.
On June 25, 1946, she married her husband, David B. Selip, at her parent’s home in Glenmont, New York.
Frances earned her bachelor of arts degree from William Smith College in 1947 and her master’s degree from the State University of New York, Albany, in 1962. She went on to earn her administrative certificate from SUNY at Brockport, New York, in 1977.
Prior to her retirement, she had been the director of library media and print services for the Pittsford Central School District from 1974 to 1991. Throughout her career, she had gained experience at all levels of school librarianship, plus college and public library.
Professionally, she was a member of the American Library Association, the American Association of School Librarians, the School Administrators Association of New York State, and the Beta Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.
She had been president of the School Library Media Section (NYLA), a delegate to the Governor’s Conference on Libraries, and a district contact for the American Association of University Women.
Frances was a member of Charter Oak United Methodist Church, Unity Township, and had been past president of the United Methodist Women. She also volunteered at the Blackburn Center, Greensburg. Most of all, Frances loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved and welcomed everyone into the family without exception. Frances loved reading, especially to her grand-children, playing golf (as a social event) and entertaining her friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David B. Selip, on Sept. 14, 2001; her daughter, Lynn Katharine Buck, and a son, Richard D. Selip.
Frances is survived by a son, Steven W. (Veronica) Selip, M.D., of Latrobe; her son-in-law, Ronald Buck of Green Brae, California; daughter-in-law, Dixie Selip of Geneva, Ohio; her brother, Edwin W. (Lois) Wood of Voorheesville, New York; five grandchildren, Joseph (Sophia) Esposito, Joshua (Lindsey) Selip, Stacie Crawford, Sarah Selip and Christopher (Kimberly) Buck; 11 great-grandchildren, Emily, Bella and Joey Esposito, Elijah and Logan Terrell, Alexander and Jack Selip, Michael and Piper Crawford, Lila and Emma Buck, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Services and entombment will be private for her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the Union Mission, 2217 Harrison Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
