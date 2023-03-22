Frances I. Ankeny Plessinger, 79, of Latrobe passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home.
Born Nov. 7, 1943, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late Robert Carson Ankeny and Dorothy Lorraine Moore Ankeny.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 22, 2023 @ 9:54 am
Frances I. Ankeny Plessinger, 79, of Latrobe passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home.
Born Nov. 7, 1943, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late Robert Carson Ankeny and Dorothy Lorraine Moore Ankeny.
Fran was a devoted Christian who lovingly cared for and supported her family and friends. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Airo Die Casting Inc. She enjoyed trips to casinos, bingo and bowling, having played with several leagues, and she was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Kenneth D. and Thomas Ankeny.
Fran is survived by her daughter, Kelli L. Shafron of Derry; son, David R. Plessinger of Emporium; granddaughter, Kristianna Beyschau; two brothers, William Ankeny of Latrobe and Robert Ankeny of Norvelt; her lifelong friend, Midge Garofalo of Bradenville, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bridges Hospice, especially Lori and Bridget, for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Hospodar officiating.
Private interment will be at Coles Cemetery, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.