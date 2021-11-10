Frances F. Lynch, 90, of Greensburg died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
She was born June 4, 1931, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Frances (McCarthy) Eder.
Prior to retirement, she was a world cultures teacher at Derry Area High School. She was member of the Derry Area Retired Educators and was a volunteer docent at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, where she was a founding member of the monthly jazz concert series. She and her husband enjoyed extensive national and international adventure travel trips like their last one camping in the Sahara Desert.
In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her husband, Robert Lynch, and her sister, Lynn Schreiner.
She is survived by two sons, Richard (Denise) Lynch of Jeannette and John (Bonnie) Lynch of Delmont; two daughters, Rebecca (Thomas) Walentosky of Venice, Florida, and Theresa “Terry” Rankin of Dublin, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation or service at this time. The family will notify friends and relatives once a memorial service is scheduled.
