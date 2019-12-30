Frances E. Hayes, 95, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 4, 1924, in McKees Rocks, a daughter of the late Karl and Frances (Kauf) Cigoi.
Frances received her bachelor and master of education degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to retirement, she was a teacher with the Derry Area School District. A lifelong learner, she was always interested in healthy eating and healthy living. She loved to read, travel and enjoyed working in the garden. She was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Karl Cigoi, Elizabeth Buchanan and Helen Zeiler, and her former husband, Dr. James T. Hayes.
She is survived by three children, Kristin Hayes Van Slyke (William), Jeffrey T. Hayes and James T. Hayes (Moritz Weibel).
Friends and family were welcome to attend a graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in Unity Cemetery, 114 Chapel Lane, Unity Township. The Rev. Ronald Durika presided.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe was entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.adamslib.org.
