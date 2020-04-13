Frances (Anderson) Johnston

Frances (Anderson) Johnston, 95, of Unity Township died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Ark Manor Personal Home.

She was born Aug. 18, 1924, in Derry, a daughter of the late Walter K. and Lucy A. (Moore) Anderson.

Prior to retirement, Frances worked for Derry Westinghouse. She was a member of the Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, Youngstown. Frances enjoyed crocheting and loved children.

Besides her parents, Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Johnston, in 2011; one son, Terry L. Anderson; four brothers, Carl W., Kenneth W., Larry J., and Robert F. Anderson, and two sisters Evelyn Gray and Marge Keys..

Frances is survived by her son, Robert A. Johnston; one brother, Walter Dean Anderson; one sister, Nancy L. Henderson and her husband, Dick; four grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and also numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc. 529 North Chestnut St. Derry, PA. 724-694-8331 with the funeral arrangements.

All services and interment will be private for the family.

