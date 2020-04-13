Frances (Anderson) Johnston, 95, of Unity Township died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Ark Manor Personal Home.
She was born Aug. 18, 1924, in Derry, a daughter of the late Walter K. and Lucy A. (Moore) Anderson.
Prior to retirement, Frances worked for Derry Westinghouse. She was a member of the Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, Youngstown. Frances enjoyed crocheting and loved children.
Besides her parents, Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Johnston, in 2011; one son, Terry L. Anderson; four brothers, Carl W., Kenneth W., Larry J., and Robert F. Anderson, and two sisters Evelyn Gray and Marge Keys..
Frances is survived by her son, Robert A. Johnston; one brother, Walter Dean Anderson; one sister, Nancy L. Henderson and her husband, Dick; four grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and also numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc. 529 North Chestnut St. Derry, PA. 724-694-8331 with the funeral arrangements.
All services and interment will be private for the family.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.