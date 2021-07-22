Floyd M. G. 'Gib' Kestner Jr.

Floyd M. Gilbert “Gib” Kestner Jr., 84, of Mount Dora, Florida, died Saturday, July 17, 2021.
He was born Nov. 6, 1936, in Derry, a son of the late Floyd M. G. Sr. and Sarah “Sally” (Plummer) Kestner.
Floyd attended the University of Pittsburgh. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Cuban Crisis. He served 25 years active duty and reserves before retiring. After his active duty years, Floyd went to work for Kennametal Inc., an industrial tool supplier. He worked in sales and management and retired after 38 years. Gib, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, enjoyed woodworking. As a young man, he was in several drum corps. He moved to Florida from Woodridge, Illinois, in 2005. Floyd was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, where he was very active in the church.
Besides his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Henderson, and brother, Barry Kestner.
Floyd is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Evelyn R. Riffle Kestner of Mount Dora; his son, Michael G. Kestner and wife Sherry of Pacifica, California; two daughters, Margie L. Gray and husband Jackie of Dilworth, Minnesota, and Beth A. Trupiano of Mount Dora; two grandchildren, Chandler Gray and TJ Adamson; niece and nephew Cathy and Timothy Adamson of Greensburg, and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends for Floyd’s Life Celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry (724-694-8331).
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, in Derry First United Methodist Church, 313 N. Ligonier St., Derry, with the Rev. Jason E. Schweinberg officiating.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Derry First United Methodist Church, 313 N. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
